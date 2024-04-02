Umbra Vitae announce new album, release “Belief Is Obsolete”

Umbra Vitae, the band made up of Jacob Bannon (Converge), Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues), Mike McKenzie (The Red Chord), Greg Weeks (The Red Chord), and Jon Rice (Uncle Acid), have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Light of Death and will be out on June 7 via Deathwish. The band has also released a new song called “Belief Is Obsolete”. Umbra Vitae released their album Shadow of Life in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.