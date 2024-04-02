Umbra Vitae announce new album, release “Belief Is Obsolete”

Umbra Vitae, the band made up of Jacob Bannon (Converge), Sean Martin (Twitching Tongues), Mike McKenzie (The Red Chord), Greg Weeks (The Red Chord), and Jon Rice (Uncle Acid), have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Light of Death and will be out on June 7 via Deathwish. The band has also released a new song called “Belief Is Obsolete”. Umbra Vitae released their album Shadow of Life in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Light of Death Tracklist
1. Leave Of Absence
2. Belief Is Obsolete
3. Clear Cutter
4. Anti-Spirit Machine
5. Reality In Retrograde
6. Past Tense
7. Velvet Black
8. Twenty-Twenty Vision
9. Algorithm Of Fear
10. Empty Vessel
11. Cause & Effect
12. Deep End
13. Nature vs. Nurture
14. Fatal Flaw
15. Light Of Death