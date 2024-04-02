Candy announce new album, release “eXistenZ”

Candy
Candy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called It’s Inside You and will be out on June 7 via Relapse Records. The band has also released a new song called “eXistenZ”. Candy released their album Heaven Is Here in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

It’s Inside You Tracklist

eXistenZ

Short-Circuit

You Will Never Get Me

It’s Inside You

Love Like Snow

Dehumanize Me

Faith 91

Terror Management

Dreams Less Sweet

Silent Collapse

Dancing To The Infinite Beat

Hypercore