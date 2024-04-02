Candy announce new album, release “eXistenZ”

by Em Moore
Candy have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called It’s Inside You and will be out on June 7 via Relapse Records. The band has also released a new song called “eXistenZ”. Candy released their album Heaven Is Here in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
It’s Inside You Tracklist
eXistenZ
Short-Circuit
You Will Never Get Me
It’s Inside You
Love Like Snow
Dehumanize Me
Faith 91
Terror Management
Dreams Less Sweet
Silent Collapse
Dancing To The Infinite Beat
Hypercore