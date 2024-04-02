South Sound Block Party has announced its lineup for this year. Bikini Kill, X, Ghost Fetish, Hillstomp, Lake, Glitter Fox, Oble Reed, Eel Sallad, Black Ends, Cole Scheifele, The Crane Wives, Surfer Girl, Devotchka, Seaside Tryst, Small Paul, and Manic Pixie Dream Boat will be playing the festival. South Sound Block Party will take place August 23-24 in Olympia, Washington.
