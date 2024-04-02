Ghost Piss to release new album, share “Rude Dudes” video

Ghost Piss has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dream Girl and will be out on May 3 via Sockhead Records. They have also released a video for their new song “Rude Dudes” which was directed, produced, shot, and edited by Dan Caplan. Ghost Piss released Blushing in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Dream Girl Tracklist

Vali(date me)

Rude Dudes

See Ya!!!!

He Didn’t Love Either of Us

Hardcore

Placeholder

Worry

It Will Hurt

Had a Lotta Fun

Rude Dudes - pop version