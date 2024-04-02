Ghost Piss to release new album, share “Rude Dudes” video

by Em Moore
Ghost Piss has announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Dream Girl and will be out on May 3 via Sockhead Records. They have also released a video for their new song “Rude Dudes” which was directed, produced, shot, and edited by Dan Caplan. Ghost Piss released Blushing in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Dream Girl Tracklist
Vali(date me)
Rude Dudes
See Ya!!!!
He Didn’t Love Either of Us
Hardcore
Placeholder
Worry
It Will Hurt
Had a Lotta Fun
Rude Dudes - pop version