MIG Fest has announced its lineup for this year. Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Half Past Two, Sad Snack, Simple Minded Symphony, and The Wild Jumps will be playing. The poster was created by Josh Frees. MIG Fest will take place on July 20 at organic fruit and vegetable farm Minto Island Growers in Salem, Oregon.
