Scowl drop off Welcome To Rockville Festival

Scowl have announced that they will not be performing at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida due to the sponsorship of the event by the US army. The band posted a brief statement on Twitter/X which reads,



“We will not be performing at this year's Welcome To Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, FL due to the US Army’s Sponsorship of the event.”

Last month, Scowl was among a number of bands who dropped off SXSW due to that festival’s ties with arms manufacturers and the US military. The band will be ttouring the US with A Day To Remember, The Story So Far, and Four Years Strong starting in June and released their EP Psychic Dance Routine in 2023.