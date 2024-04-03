Contention announce new album, release “In The Land of Nod”

Contention
Tampa-based hardcore band Contention have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Artillery From Heaven and will be out on May 3 via DAZE. The band has also released a new song called “In The Land of Nod”. Contention released their EP Summer Offensive in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Artillery From Heaven Tracklist

Contention

ICBM (Artillery From Heaven)

Outside From Eden

Inflict My Will

Revenge Directive

Lobotomite Bliss

Faustian Machinations

Chasm

In The Land of Nod

Nuclear Peace