Contention announce new album, release “In The Land of Nod”

by Em Moore
Tampa-based hardcore band Contention have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Artillery From Heaven and will be out on May 3 via DAZE. The band has also released a new song called “In The Land of Nod”. Contention released their EP Summer Offensive in 2022. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Artillery From Heaven Tracklist
Contention
ICBM (Artillery From Heaven)
Outside From Eden
Inflict My Will
Revenge Directive
Lobotomite Bliss
Faustian Machinations
Chasm
In The Land of Nod
Nuclear Peace