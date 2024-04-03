Bad Beat announce debut album, release two new tracks

by Em Moore
Detroit-based hardcore band Bad Beat have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called L.P. 2024 and will be out on May 10 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Not Like You” and “Big Mouth on You”. Bad Beat released their Collyde Demo and their 2023 2-Song EP in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
L.P. 2024 Tracklist
Through Your Eyes
Out of Place
Sick Joke
Game: Bad Beat
Dead and Gone
Bad Beat Stomp (intro)
Not Like You
Blood
Bad Beat Dub
Punisher
Punished
Weight of the World
R. Hardcore
What the Fuck? Are You Fucking Kidding Me?
Big Mouth on You
Numbskull