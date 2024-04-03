Bad Beat announce debut album, release two new tracks

Bad Beat
Detroit-based hardcore band Bad Beat have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called L.P. 2024 and will be out on May 10 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Not Like You” and “Big Mouth on You”. Bad Beat released their Collyde Demo and their 2023 2-Song EP in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

L.P. 2024 Tracklist

Through Your Eyes

Out of Place

Sick Joke

Game: Bad Beat

Dead and Gone

Bad Beat Stomp (intro)

Not Like You

Blood

Bad Beat Dub

Punisher

Punished

Weight of the World

R. Hardcore

What the Fuck? Are You Fucking Kidding Me?

Big Mouth on You

Numbskull