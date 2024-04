Bad Beat announce debut album, release two new tracks

15 hours ago by Em Moore

Detroit-based hardcore band Bad Beat have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called L.P. 2024 and will be out on May 10 via Triple B Records. The band has also released two new songs called “Not Like You” and “Big Mouth on You”. Bad Beat released their Collyde Demo and their 2023 2-Song EP in 2023. Check out the songs and tracklist below.