Misery Signals announce farewell tour (US and Canada)
by Tours

Misery Signals have announced their final tour dates. The tour is called Blood is Forever Love is Forever Farewell Tour. Both vocalists Karl Schubach and Jesse Zaraska will be on all dates and will be performing songs from the albums they each sang on. They will be announcing tour dates for Europe and the UK soon. Misery Signals released their live album Live in Isolation in 2023 and their album Ultraviolet in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Jul 12Vancouver, BCThe Pearl
 Jul 13Portland, ORDante’s
 Jul 14Boise, IDShrine Social Club
 Jul 18Los Angeles, CA1720
 Jul 20Denver, COMarquis theater 
Jul 23Milwaukee, WITurner Hall 
Jul 24Chicago, ILAvondale Music Hall 
Jul 26Brooklyn, NYWarsaw 
Jul 27Toronto, ONDanforth Music Hall 
Sep 06Calgary, ABPalace Theatre
 Sep 07Regina, SKThe Exchange 
Oct 19Edmonton, ABUnion Hall