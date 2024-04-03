Misery Signals have announced their final tour dates. The tour is called Blood is Forever Love is Forever Farewell Tour. Both vocalists Karl Schubach and Jesse Zaraska will be on all dates and will be performing songs from the albums they each sang on. They will be announcing tour dates for Europe and the UK soon. Misery Signals released their live album Live in Isolation in 2023 and their album Ultraviolet in 2020. Check out the dates below.