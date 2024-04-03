Misery Signals have announced their final tour dates. The tour is called Blood is Forever Love is Forever Farewell Tour. Both vocalists Karl Schubach and Jesse Zaraska will be on all dates and will be performing songs from the albums they each sang on. They will be announcing tour dates for Europe and the UK soon. Misery Signals released their live album Live in Isolation in 2023 and their album Ultraviolet in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Jul 12
|Vancouver, BC
|The Pearl
|Jul 13
|Portland, OR
|Dante’s
|Jul 14
|Boise, ID
|Shrine Social Club
|Jul 18
|Los Angeles, CA
|1720
|Jul 20
|Denver, CO
|Marquis theater
|Jul 23
|Milwaukee, WI
|Turner Hall
|Jul 24
|Chicago, IL
|Avondale Music Hall
|Jul 26
|Brooklyn, NY
|Warsaw
|Jul 27
|Toronto, ON
|Danforth Music Hall
|Sep 06
|Calgary, AB
|Palace Theatre
|Sep 07
|Regina, SK
|The Exchange
|Oct 19
|Edmonton, AB
|Union Hall