Night Court release video for “Cellphone”

Night Court
by

Vancouver-based power punks Night Court have released a video for their new song “Cellphone”. The video was shot by the band while they were in Oaxaca, Mexico. The song is off their upcoming split EP with The Dumpies, called The Shit Split Part Duh, which will be out on May 3 via Hovercraft Records. Night Court will be touring Canada and the US starting later this month and released their Frater Set EP in 2023. Check out the video and tour dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
April 12VernonBBDBsw/ Worrywart
April 13CalgaryPalominow/ The Avengers
April 14YmirSchoolhousew/ Reality Trap
May 01VancouverRed Gatew/ The Dumpies
May 02VictoriaWheeliesw/ The Dumpies
May 03NanaimoVault Skateboardsw/ The Dumpies
May 04Powell RiverWishing Wellw/ The Dumpies
June 22VancouverRickshaww/ Pointed Sticks
August 09San PedroSardinew/ Marked Men