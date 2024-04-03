Night Court release video for “Cellphone”

Vancouver-based power punks Night Court have released a video for their new song “Cellphone”. The video was shot by the band while they were in Oaxaca, Mexico. The song is off their upcoming split EP with The Dumpies, called The Shit Split Part Duh, which will be out on May 3 via Hovercraft Records. Night Court will be touring Canada and the US starting later this month and released their Frater Set EP in 2023. Check out the video and tour dates below.