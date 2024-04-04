Breakin’ Even Fest has announced its lineup for this year, which will be the fifth and final year of the festival. It will take place August 9-11 at the Pie Shop in Washington, DC. MakeWar, The Iron Roses, Tired Radio, Endlings, and Flowers For The Dead will be playing on August 9. The Dopamines, Worlds Scariest Police Chases, Over Our Eyes, Cherub Tree, and Doll Baby will be playing on August 10. Brendan Kelly, Keep Flying, American Television, Heart and Lung, and Truth or Dare will be playing on August 11.
