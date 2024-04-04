Mike Ness of Social Distortion awarded Key to the City of Fullerton

Mike Ness of Social Distortion has been awarded the Key to the City of Fullerton, California. The awards ceremony took place on April 3, which is also his birthday. Speaking to the OC Independent about the decision Mayor Nick Dunlap said,



”“Mike Ness’s contributions to music and our community are truly immeasurable. His songs, filled with stories of resilience and struggle, speak to the heart of what it means to be from Fullerton. It is with great pride that we celebrate his legacy with the Key to the City. This event is a testament to the power of music in bringing people together and the indelible mark Mike has left on our city and the world. Like so many of us, I grew up listening to Social Distortion, and the fact they are from our hometown made the connection deeper.”

See the video of the ceremony below.