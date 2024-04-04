Check out the new video by the Dracu-Las!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by The Dracu-Las!

Hailing from Jersey City, Transylvania, The Dracu-Las take shimmering surf rock and tie a goth cape around the riffs. The band is sort of like if the Mamas and the Papas wanted to be Bauhaus. Their new song, frikking rocks. It's about being trapped in sleep paralysis and finds ethereal guitar lines mixing with gossamer vocals that would make Gene Loves Jezebel weep with envy. the video is directed by Kyna Damewood and has an unnamed, unidentified creepy things lurking around while the band tries to get out of bed… but something seems to be holding them down…

You can pick up the band's new EP right here and check out the video for "Fall Asleep When I'm Dead" below, right now… if it's not too spoOoOoOoOoOoOoky for you…….