45 Adapters to release new album

45 Adapters will release a new album in June. It's called Unstoppable. The album was recorded in two days Noisy Little Critter studio with Mike Bardzik at the mixing board. In a statement, the band said the album “is about rock 'n roll and how much it shapes our lives. I've been hooked since I was a teenager and I still feel that same electric thrill listening to it, playing it, even talking about it…There's something deeper that goes back to the root of what it means to be human. And I'm stoked to be even a tiny part of that.”

This is the band's first Lp in about three years.