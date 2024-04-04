Kiss sell name, image, likeness, intellectual property, and back catalog to Pophouse Entertainment

Kiss have sold their name, image, likeness, intellectual property, and back catalog to a private Stockholm-based company called Pophouse Entertainment. The sale was reportedly upwards of three hundred million dollars. Pophouse was co-founded by Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA and is responsible for creating the “digital avatars” used in the ABBA Voyage show. They also created digital avatars for Kiss that the band unveiled at the end of their farewell tour last year in Madison Square Garden. In a statement given to AP News about the sale Gene Simmons said,



“Collaboration is exactly what it’s about. It would be remiss in our inferred fiduciary duty — see what I just did there? — to the thing that we created to abandon it. People might misunderstand and think, ‘OK, now Pophouse is doing that stuff and we’re just in Beverly Hills twiddling our thumbs.’ No, that’s not true. We’re in the trenches with them. We talk all the time. We share ideas. It’s a collaboration. Paul Stanley and I especially, with the band, we’ll stay committed to this. It’s our baby. We’re not going to tour again as Kiss, period. We’re not going to go put the makeup on and go out there.”

The CEO of Pophouse Per Sundin has said that a biopic, a documentary, and a “Kiss experience” will be coming in the future. A show with Kiss’ digital avatars is reportedly coming in the latter half of 2027.