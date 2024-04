, Posted by 21 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by Em Moore

Montreal-based punk rockers Hood Rats have released a video for their new song “Fuck The Police”. The video was created by Tony Salador, Pouf Ze Clown, Andy McAdam, Mat the Roofer, Morgan O’Shea, Danny Marks, and Eddy Hannon. The song is off their album Crime, Hysteria, and Useless Information which is out April 5 via Dirt Cult Records and Bachelor Records. Hood Rats released their EP Rockefeller Funeral in 2023. Check out the video below.