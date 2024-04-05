Cut Piece to release debut album, share “Walk The Dog”

Portland-based punks Cut Piece, made up of members of Red Dons, Piss Test, Era Bleak, Dials, and Petite, have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Your Own Good and will be out on Total Punk Records and Sabotage. The band has also a new song called “Walk The Dog”. A video for the song will be released later on today. Cut Piece released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.