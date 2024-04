4 hours ago by Em Moore

Tokyo-based hardcore punk band Kriegshög have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Love and Revenge and will be out on April 26 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released a new song called “虚空” which translates as “Void”. Kriegshög released their single Paint It Black / White Out in 2019. Check out the song and tracklist below.