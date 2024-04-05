Bootlicker announce new album, share “Mercy Dog”

Victoria-based punks Bootlicker have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called 1000 Yard Stare and will be out in May via Neon Taste Records and Static Shock Records. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Mercy Dog”. Bootlicker released their collection of EPs Lick The Boot, Lose Your Teeth in 2022 and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.