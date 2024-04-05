Bootlicker announce new album, share “Mercy Dog”

Bootlicker
by

Victoria-based punks Bootlicker have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called 1000 Yard Stare and will be out in May via Neon Taste Records and Static Shock Records. The band has also released their first single from the album called “Mercy Dog”. Bootlicker released their collection of EPs Lick The Boot, Lose Your Teeth in 2022 and released their self-titled album in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

1000 Yard Stare Tracklist

State Property

Mercy Dog

Cannon Fodder

Held By Threads

On All Fours

Billionaire Bunker

Red Serge

With Reason

Right To Your Door

Submission Pt. III