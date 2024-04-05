Fulmine announce debut EP, release two new tracks

Fulmine, the new band which features members of Chubby and The Gang, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called Randagio and will be out on April 26 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released two new tracks, the title track as well as “Insurrezione”. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

Randagio Tracklist

Puro Odio

Randagio

Insurrezione

Vita Di Sudore

Asso Di Mazze

Guerra Sociale

Rosalie (Extra track - not on vinyl)