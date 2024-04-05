Fulmine announce debut EP, release two new tracks

Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore
Fulmine, the new band which features members of Chubby and The Gang, have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called Randagio and will be out on April 26 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos. The band has also released two new tracks, the title track as well as “Insurrezione”. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Randagio Tracklist
Puro Odio
Randagio
Insurrezione
Vita Di Sudore
Asso Di Mazze
Guerra Sociale
Rosalie (Extra track - not on vinyl)