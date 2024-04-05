Episode #649.85 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode John and Em talk about Dog Party’s upcoming album and new video, the upcoming Jonny Ramone Birthday Party, Half Past Two’s video for “Talk Is Killing Me”, Kate Clover’s video for “Here Comes The Love Bomb”, Dexys’ upcoming live album, and P.Diddy and 50 Cent. They also talk about orgies. Listen to the episode below!
