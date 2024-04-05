Episode #649.97 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em talk about the big Frenchkiss Records sale and John rants about how much he hates Kiss. They also discuss the Ramones upcoming picture disc series, Fucked Up’s new song, Scowl dropping off Welcome to Rockville, the new video by the Dracu-Las, and Cock Sparrer’s new video.

The hosts also announce an exciting new giveaway on this episode. Two tickets to see Shannon and The Clams live at the Concert Hall in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday, May 25 are up for grabs! To be eligible you must: live in Toronto or the GTA and be over 19 years of age. If you want the tickets, email us at podcast@punknews.org and tell us why you want to go. Good luck!

Listen to the episode below!