Billy Idol announces 40th anniversary 'Rebel Yell' tour dates for Canada

by Tours

Billy Idol has announced Canadian tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his album Rebel Yell. Platinum Blonde will be joining him on all dates. Tickets go on sale on April 12. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
07/30Vancouver, BCRogers Arena
 08/01Edmonton, ABRogers Place
 08/02Calgary, ABScotiabank Saddledome
 08/05Saskatoon, SKSaskTel Centre
 08/06Winnipeg, MBCanada Life Centre
 08/09Toronto, ONScotiabank Arena
 08/10Ottawa, ONCanadian Tire Centre
 08/14London, ONBudweiser Gardens
 08/16Montreal, QCBell Centre
 08/19Quebec City, QCVideotron Centre
 08/21Moncton, NBAvenir Centre
 08/23Halifax, NSScotiabank Centre
 08/25St. John's, NLMary Brown's Centre