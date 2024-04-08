Billy Idol has announced Canadian tour dates to celebrate the 40th anniversary of his album Rebel Yell. Platinum Blonde will be joining him on all dates. Tickets go on sale on April 12. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|07/30
|Vancouver, BC
|Rogers Arena
|08/01
|Edmonton, AB
|Rogers Place
|08/02
|Calgary, AB
|Scotiabank Saddledome
|08/05
|Saskatoon, SK
|SaskTel Centre
|08/06
|Winnipeg, MB
|Canada Life Centre
|08/09
|Toronto, ON
|Scotiabank Arena
|08/10
|Ottawa, ON
|Canadian Tire Centre
|08/14
|London, ON
|Budweiser Gardens
|08/16
|Montreal, QC
|Bell Centre
|08/19
|Quebec City, QC
|Videotron Centre
|08/21
|Moncton, NB
|Avenir Centre
|08/23
|Halifax, NS
|Scotiabank Centre
|08/25
|St. John's, NL
|Mary Brown's Centre