Miesha and The Spanks announce Canadian tour

Miesha And The Spanks
by Tours

Miesha and The Spanks have announced Canadian tour dates for this spring. Thunder Queens, Mad Ones, Dump Babes, Taxi Girls, Priors, The Sugar Pills, and The Petras will be joining them on select dates. Miesha and The Spanks released their album Unconditional Love in Hi-Fi in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDeatils
Wednesday, May 1Hamilton ONThe Casbahw/Thunder Queens, Mad Ones
Thursday, May 2Windsor ONDominion Housew/Thunder Queens
Friday, May 3Toronto ONCollective Arts Brewingw/Thunder Queens
Saturday, May 4London ONPalasad Social Bowlw/Thunder Queens
Wednesday, May 22Calgary ABShip & Anchor Pubw/Dump Babes
Thursday, May 23Edmonton ABThe Buckinghamw/Dump Babes
Friday, May 24Saskatoon SKAmigosw/Dump Babes
Saturday, May 25Regina SKThe Curew/Dump Babes
Thursday, May 30Montreal QCTurbo Hausw/Taxi Girls, Priors
Friday, May 31Ottawa ONDominion Tavern
Saturday, June 1Kingston ONThe Mansion - Spring Reverb!w/The Sugar Pills, The Petras