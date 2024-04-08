Miesha and The Spanks have announced Canadian tour dates for this spring. Thunder Queens, Mad Ones, Dump Babes, Taxi Girls, Priors, The Sugar Pills, and The Petras will be joining them on select dates. Miesha and The Spanks released their album Unconditional Love in Hi-Fi in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Deatils
|Wednesday, May 1
|Hamilton ON
|The Casbah
|w/Thunder Queens, Mad Ones
|Thursday, May 2
|Windsor ON
|Dominion House
|w/Thunder Queens
|Friday, May 3
|Toronto ON
|Collective Arts Brewing
|w/Thunder Queens
|Saturday, May 4
|London ON
|Palasad Social Bowl
|w/Thunder Queens
|Wednesday, May 22
|Calgary AB
|Ship & Anchor Pub
|w/Dump Babes
|Thursday, May 23
|Edmonton AB
|The Buckingham
|w/Dump Babes
|Friday, May 24
|Saskatoon SK
|Amigos
|w/Dump Babes
|Saturday, May 25
|Regina SK
|The Cure
|w/Dump Babes
|Thursday, May 30
|Montreal QC
|Turbo Haus
|w/Taxi Girls, Priors
|Friday, May 31
|Ottawa ON
|Dominion Tavern
|Saturday, June 1
|Kingston ON
|The Mansion - Spring Reverb!
|w/The Sugar Pills, The Petras