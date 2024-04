7 hours ago by Em Moore

SeeYouSpaceCowboy have released a new song. It is called “Red Wine and Discontent” and will be on their upcoming album Coupe De Grace which will be out on April 19 via Pure Noise Records. SeeYouSpaceCowboy will be touring North America with Better Lovers starting later this month and released their album The Romance of Affliction in 2021. Check out the song below.