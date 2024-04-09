Blink-182 cancel Mexico shows

Blink-182 have canceled their Mexican shows after the first gig. The band stated: "Mexico, we are so sorry to have canceled the shows. We needed to get back home and get healthy, we tried our hardest on the first show, and things got progressively worse since. We are working on new dates, but we are heartbroken that we couldn’t be there and do what we have been waiting to do for so many years. We love you so much, and we are going to come back and see you very soon. We promise." You can see the statement below.