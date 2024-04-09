Virginity announce new album, share two new tracks

Virginity
by

Florida-based punk rockers Virginity have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bad Jazz and will be out on June 28 via Smartpunk Records. The band has also released two new tracks called “Midweekend” and “Swinging South”. Virginity released their album POPMORTEM in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.

Bad Jazz Tracklist

Getting Good

Some Hard Feelings

Midweekend

Swinging South

Any Good Thing

2 Sad 2 Get Stoned

UR GODZ

Nashville Hot Chicken

Mortal Comrade

Burden of a Wallet

Going Out of Business