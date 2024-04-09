Virginity announce new album, share two new tracks

by Em Moore
Florida-based punk rockers Virginity have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Bad Jazz and will be out on June 28 via Smartpunk Records. The band has also released two new tracks called “Midweekend” and “Swinging South”. Virginity released their album POPMORTEM in 2021. Check out the songs and tracklist below.
Bad Jazz Tracklist
Getting Good
Some Hard Feelings
Midweekend
Swinging South
Any Good Thing
2 Sad 2 Get Stoned
UR GODZ
Nashville Hot Chicken
Mortal Comrade
Burden of a Wallet
Going Out of Business