Kathleen Hanna announces moderators for upcoming US book tour

Kathleen Hanna
by Tours

Kathleen Hanna has announced the lineup of moderators for her upcoming US book tour. Molly Ringwald, Amy Poehler, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lindy West, Brontez Purnell, Puja Patel, Mira Jacob, Fabi Reyna, Imani Perry, Hari Kondabalou will be moderating at select dates. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Peace Sisters, a non-profit that helps girls access education in Togo, West Africa. Kathleen Hanna will be releasing her memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk on May 14 via Ecco. See the updated dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
May 14Brooklyn, NYGreenlight Bookstore at Kings Theatrew/Molly Ringwald
May 15Washington, DCLoyalty Bookstore at Lincoln Theatrew/Mira Jacob
May 16Cincinnati, OHJoseph-Beth Booksellers at Mason High Schoolw/Hanif Abdurraqib
May 18Chicago, ILWomen and Children First at Hermann Hall with Chicago Humanities Festivalw/Puja Patel
May 20Los Angeles, CABook Soup at The Wilshire Ebell Theatrew/Amy Poehler
May 21San Francisco, CACity Arts and Lectures at the Sydney Goldstein Theater with KQED and Marcus Booksw/Brontez Purnell
May 22Seattle, WASeattle Arts and Lectures at Town Hall Seattle with KEXP and Paperboat Booksellers - show will also be livestreamedw/Lindy West
May 23Portland, ORPowell’s Books at Revolution Hallw/Fabi Reyna
May 28Boston, MABrookline Booksmith at The Wilbur Theatrew/Imani Perry
May 29Philadelphia, PAUncle Bobbie’s at WHYY Studiow/Hari Kondabalou