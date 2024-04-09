Kathleen Hanna has announced the lineup of moderators for her upcoming US book tour. Molly Ringwald, Amy Poehler, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lindy West, Brontez Purnell, Puja Patel, Mira Jacob, Fabi Reyna, Imani Perry, Hari Kondabalou will be moderating at select dates. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Peace Sisters, a non-profit that helps girls access education in Togo, West Africa. Kathleen Hanna will be releasing her memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk on May 14 via Ecco. See the updated dates below.