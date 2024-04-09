Kathleen Hanna has announced the lineup of moderators for her upcoming US book tour. Molly Ringwald, Amy Poehler, Hanif Abdurraqib, Lindy West, Brontez Purnell, Puja Patel, Mira Jacob, Fabi Reyna, Imani Perry, Hari Kondabalou will be moderating at select dates. One dollar from each ticket sold will be donated to Peace Sisters, a non-profit that helps girls access education in Togo, West Africa. Kathleen Hanna will be releasing her memoir Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk on May 14 via Ecco. See the updated dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|May 14
|Brooklyn, NY
|Greenlight Bookstore at Kings Theatre
|w/Molly Ringwald
|May 15
|Washington, DC
|Loyalty Bookstore at Lincoln Theatre
|w/Mira Jacob
|May 16
|Cincinnati, OH
|Joseph-Beth Booksellers at Mason High School
|w/Hanif Abdurraqib
|May 18
|Chicago, IL
|Women and Children First at Hermann Hall with Chicago Humanities Festival
|w/Puja Patel
|May 20
|Los Angeles, CA
|Book Soup at The Wilshire Ebell Theatre
|w/Amy Poehler
|May 21
|San Francisco, CA
|City Arts and Lectures at the Sydney Goldstein Theater with KQED and Marcus Books
|w/Brontez Purnell
|May 22
|Seattle, WA
|Seattle Arts and Lectures at Town Hall Seattle with KEXP and Paperboat Booksellers - show will also be livestreamed
|w/Lindy West
|May 23
|Portland, OR
|Powell’s Books at Revolution Hall
|w/Fabi Reyna
|May 28
|Boston, MA
|Brookline Booksmith at The Wilbur Theatre
|w/Imani Perry
|May 29
|Philadelphia, PA
|Uncle Bobbie’s at WHYY Studio
|w/Hari Kondabalou