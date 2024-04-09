Me First And The Gimme Gimmes announce new album, cover ABBA

Me First and The Gimme Gimmes have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Me First and The Gimme Gimmes Blow It…at Madison’s Quinceanera and will be out on June 14 via Fat Wreck Chords. The band has also released their first single which is a cover of ABBA’s “Dancing Queen”. Me First and The Gimme Gimmes will be touring North America starting later this week and touring Europe starting in June. Check out the song and tracklist below.