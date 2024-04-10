Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new video by JD Pinkus of The Butthole Surfers! Plus, we have a Q+A with him, too!
On June 7, Pinkus will release his brand new album, Grow a Pear, via the iconic Shimmy Disc label. As you might expect, the record is totally far out.
The album finds Pinkus cranking out low, rumbling, twisting mindfreak music… and a lot of the tracks have him playing the banjo. Quite uniquely, the LP locks together the spirit of Appalachia with the astral-tripping of dark psyche- think slamming down a pint of moonshine and then eating a bunch of acid. And moreover, many of these songs are actually tunes from a never-to-materialize Butthole Surfers album!
The debut track, "Charmer," has a sinister slithering while Pinkus drops menacing backwater strings over the creepy crawl. The tune feels ancient and metaphysical. Although the track is instrumental, it feels like Pinkus wants you to see the world through the eyes of Serpentes. It's rad.
You can check out the suitably freaky video below, along with a Q+A with Pinkus about the album and a loooong list of tour dates where Pinkus will open for Buzz of The Melvins. All of that good stuff is below. Slither on!
Apparently "Charmer" is inspired by an actual snake- Fred. Is Fred your pet? Someone else's? What is Fred's personality? What;s the deal with Fred? Charmer is for any critter with no legs. Fred is a recurring dream I have about my dream pet rattlesnake with a big smile of human teeth. In my dreams he’s really friendly but know one will hang out with me when he’s around.
You use the banjo is avant-garde/post-punk music, something not often done… if ever. Why is the banjo one of your instruments of choice? The banjo has what I like for composing. There’s quite a few folks who can play Scruggs style and I love and respect that. He was the ‘Eddie Van Halen’ of bluegrass. Banjo was never the same after him. I tend to swing towards the pre Scruggs banjo.. mountain banjo.. my mountain just happens to be a fungal mountain. I don’t enjoy playing the guitar. Doesn’t work with what I do. I was lucky to find the banjo to compose and make noises with. It just makes sense to me… I look forward to my banjo every day. My wish is that everyone has something in their life like that, something that gives inspiration.
Do you have a particular emotion you want to express in "charmer?" I know that for me the snake is sacred. In Peru the snake is what you wanna see in visions.. the Navajo I know don’t even look at one and smoke ceremonial tobacco and not even the fingers holding it can represent a snake… the banjo was running thru my pedal that sounds like DMT to me and my friend Jed Willis added some snake charmer pedal steel for me. I’m hoping it hypnotizes folks into listening to the rest of the album.
Apparently, some of these songs were intended for a not-to-happen Butthole Surfers album. Can you briefly fill us in on that? Well.. I was very much looking forward to creating with Gibby, Paul and King again. I thought we had one more album left and would’ve been a nice way to cap my times with them. It didn’t happen and I decided to use my songs for this album as Paul did the same with his. I was lucky enough to have Paul contribute to some of these. I guess this was how it was supposed to work out. Side ‘Rotten’ is the side I was working on for that. Side ‘Ripe’ has one bass line I had in the 90’s I didn’t get to use with them back then and other songs that were written in the same spirit as I believe we had back then. The 2 digital download songs are live in the studio covers of songs I always wanted to record since I heard them. Basically, it all just sounds like me…
You're about to tour with Buzz of the Melvins- what is one fond or funny memory from your previous tour with the Melvins or Buzz? I am stoked for this run. I love Buzz and the whole big Melvins’ family. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be on the road with Buzz, Trevor, & Gareth. I have many fond memories of hanging with them.
One of my faves, since I don’t wear socks, is Coady asked me if I needed anything from the drug store.. no I didn’t say drugs.. I said grab me some odor eaters. Use em and throw em away.. anyways.. Coady came back with the goods and Buzz saw the transaction.. he looked at me and said ‘when someone offers you a breath mint, just take it’.
What was it like playing with Helios Creed? Hahahaha … where to start.. I’ll just say he has always been a guitar hero of mine. After playing with him, Paul, & Buzz, other guitar players are kinda boring. When you leave a Helios experience you will leave enlightened and confused.. also stoned.
Why did you choose 'Grow a pear' for your title? Is it a comment on being bold? A directive to get back to agriculture? Yes! Haha.. I grew up with eat a peach and yeah I think nowadays folks need to grow a pear.. no matter how one identifies. Also, we do need to get back to understanding how to make some food the way it’s supposed to happen but that’s a whole ‘nother interview.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|August 1
|Pioneertown, CA
|Pappy + Harriet’s
|August 2
|San Diego, CA
|Casbah
|August 3
|Long Beach, CA
|Alex’s Bar
|August 5
|Los Angeles, CA
|Lodge Room
|August 6
|San Francisco, CA
|The Chapel
|August 7
|Sacramento, CA
|Harlow’s
|August 9
|Portland, OR
|Mississippi Studios
|August 10
|Seattle, WA
|Neumos
|August 11
|Spokane, WA
|Knitting Factory Spokane
|August 12
|Bozeman, MT
|The ELM
|August 14
|Salt Lake CITY, UT
|Urban Lounge
|August 16
|Fort Collins, CO
|Aggie Theatre
|August 17
|Denver, CO
|Bluebird Theater
|August 19
|Omaha, NE
|Slowdown
|August 20
|Saint Paul, MN
|Turf Club
|August 21
|Madison, WI
|High Noon Saloon
|August 22
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|August 23
|St. Louis, MO
|Old Rock House
|August 24
|Louisville, KY
|Headliners Music Hall
|August 26
|Grand Rapids, MI
|The Pyramid Scheme
|August 27
|Detroit, MI
|The Shelter
|August 28
|Cleveland Heights, OH
|Grog Shop
|August 29
|Columbus, OH
|The Basement
|August 30
|Bethlehem, PA
|Musikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
|August 31
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Music Hall
|September 1
|Jersey City, NJ
|White Eagle Hall
|September 3
|Cambridge, MA
|The Sinclair
|September 4
|Brooklyn, NY
|Music Hall of Williamsburg
|September 5
|Hamden, CT
|Space Ballroom
|September 6
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|September 7
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts
|September 9
|Charlottesville, VA
|The Southern Café & Music Hall
|September 10
|Carrboro, NC
|Cat’s Cradle / Back Room
|September 11
|Charlotte, NC
|Visulite Theatre
|September 12
|Athens, GA
|40 Watt Club
|September 13
|Atlanta, GA
|The Masquerade / Hell Stage
|September 14
|Nashville, TN
|Exit In
|September 16
|Birmingham, AL
|Saturn
|September 17
|New Orleans, LA
|Siberia
|September 18
|Baton Rouge, LA
|Varsity Theatre
|September 20
|Houston, TX
|House of Blues / Bronze Peacock
|September 21
|Austin, TX
|Antone’s
|September 22
|Dallas, TX
|House of Blues / Cambridge Room
|September 25
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole
|September 26
|Phoenix, AZ
|The Rebel Lounge