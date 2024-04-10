You can check out the suitably freaky video below, along with a Q+A with Pinkus about the album and a loooong list of tour dates where Pinkus will open for Buzz of The Melvins . All of that good stuff is below. Slither on!

The debut track, "Charmer," has a sinister slithering while Pinkus drops menacing backwater strings over the creepy crawl. The tune feels ancient and metaphysical. Although the track is instrumental, it feels like Pinkus wants you to see the world through the eyes of Serpentes. It's rad.

The album finds Pinkus cranking out low, rumbling, twisting mindfreak music… and a lot of the tracks have him playing the banjo. Quite uniquely, the LP locks together the spirit of Appalachia with the astral-tripping of dark psyche- think slamming down a pint of moonshine and then eating a bunch of acid. And moreover, many of these songs are actually tunes from a never-to-materialize Butthole Surfers album!

Apparently "Charmer" is inspired by an actual snake- Fred. Is Fred your pet? Someone else's? What is Fred's personality? What;s the deal with Fred? Charmer is for any critter with no legs. Fred is a recurring dream I have about my dream pet rattlesnake with a big smile of human teeth. In my dreams he’s really friendly but know one will hang out with me when he’s around.

You use the banjo is avant-garde/post-punk music, something not often done… if ever. Why is the banjo one of your instruments of choice? The banjo has what I like for composing. There’s quite a few folks who can play Scruggs style and I love and respect that. He was the ‘Eddie Van Halen’ of bluegrass. Banjo was never the same after him. I tend to swing towards the pre Scruggs banjo.. mountain banjo.. my mountain just happens to be a fungal mountain. I don’t enjoy playing the guitar. Doesn’t work with what I do. I was lucky to find the banjo to compose and make noises with. It just makes sense to me… I look forward to my banjo every day. My wish is that everyone has something in their life like that, something that gives inspiration.

Do you have a particular emotion you want to express in "charmer?" I know that for me the snake is sacred. In Peru the snake is what you wanna see in visions.. the Navajo I know don’t even look at one and smoke ceremonial tobacco and not even the fingers holding it can represent a snake… the banjo was running thru my pedal that sounds like DMT to me and my friend Jed Willis added some snake charmer pedal steel for me. I’m hoping it hypnotizes folks into listening to the rest of the album.

Apparently, some of these songs were intended for a not-to-happen Butthole Surfers album. Can you briefly fill us in on that? Well.. I was very much looking forward to creating with Gibby, Paul and King again. I thought we had one more album left and would’ve been a nice way to cap my times with them. It didn’t happen and I decided to use my songs for this album as Paul did the same with his. I was lucky enough to have Paul contribute to some of these. I guess this was how it was supposed to work out. Side ‘Rotten’ is the side I was working on for that. Side ‘Ripe’ has one bass line I had in the 90’s I didn’t get to use with them back then and other songs that were written in the same spirit as I believe we had back then. The 2 digital download songs are live in the studio covers of songs I always wanted to record since I heard them. Basically, it all just sounds like me…

You're about to tour with Buzz of the Melvins- what is one fond or funny memory from your previous tour with the Melvins or Buzz? I am stoked for this run. I love Buzz and the whole big Melvins’ family. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be on the road with Buzz, Trevor, & Gareth. I have many fond memories of hanging with them.

One of my faves, since I don’t wear socks, is Coady asked me if I needed anything from the drug store.. no I didn’t say drugs.. I said grab me some odor eaters. Use em and throw em away.. anyways.. Coady came back with the goods and Buzz saw the transaction.. he looked at me and said ‘when someone offers you a breath mint, just take it’.

What was it like playing with Helios Creed? Hahahaha … where to start.. I’ll just say he has always been a guitar hero of mine. After playing with him, Paul, & Buzz, other guitar players are kinda boring. When you leave a Helios experience you will leave enlightened and confused.. also stoned.

Why did you choose 'Grow a pear' for your title? Is it a comment on being bold? A directive to get back to agriculture? Yes! Haha.. I grew up with eat a peach and yeah I think nowadays folks need to grow a pear.. no matter how one identifies. Also, we do need to get back to understanding how to make some food the way it’s supposed to happen but that’s a whole ‘nother interview.

