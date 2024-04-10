Check out the new track from the new album by JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers!

by Interviews

Today, we are THRILLED to debut the new video by JD Pinkus of The Butthole Surfers! Plus, we have a Q+A with him, too!

On June 7, Pinkus will release his brand new album, Grow a Pear, via the iconic Shimmy Disc label. As you might expect, the record is totally far out.

The album finds Pinkus cranking out low, rumbling, twisting mindfreak music… and a lot of the tracks have him playing the banjo. Quite uniquely, the LP locks together the spirit of Appalachia with the astral-tripping of dark psyche- think slamming down a pint of moonshine and then eating a bunch of acid. And moreover, many of these songs are actually tunes from a never-to-materialize Butthole Surfers album!

The debut track, "Charmer," has a sinister slithering while Pinkus drops menacing backwater strings over the creepy crawl. The tune feels ancient and metaphysical. Although the track is instrumental, it feels like Pinkus wants you to see the world through the eyes of Serpentes. It's rad.

You can check out the suitably freaky video below, along with a Q+A with Pinkus about the album and a loooong list of tour dates where Pinkus will open for Buzz of The Melvins. All of that good stuff is below. Slither on!

Apparently "Charmer" is inspired by an actual snake- Fred. Is Fred your pet? Someone else's? What is Fred's personality? What;s the deal with Fred? Charmer is for any critter with no legs. Fred is a recurring dream I have about my dream pet rattlesnake with a big smile of human teeth. In my dreams he’s really friendly but know one will hang out with me when he’s around.

You use the banjo is avant-garde/post-punk music, something not often done… if ever. Why is the banjo one of your instruments of choice? The banjo has what I like for composing. There’s quite a few folks who can play Scruggs style and I love and respect that. He was the ‘Eddie Van Halen’ of bluegrass. Banjo was never the same after him. I tend to swing towards the pre Scruggs banjo.. mountain banjo.. my mountain just happens to be a fungal mountain. I don’t enjoy playing the guitar. Doesn’t work with what I do. I was lucky to find the banjo to compose and make noises with. It just makes sense to me… I look forward to my banjo every day. My wish is that everyone has something in their life like that, something that gives inspiration.

Do you have a particular emotion you want to express in "charmer?" I know that for me the snake is sacred. In Peru the snake is what you wanna see in visions.. the Navajo I know don’t even look at one and smoke ceremonial tobacco and not even the fingers holding it can represent a snake… the banjo was running thru my pedal that sounds like DMT to me and my friend Jed Willis added some snake charmer pedal steel for me. I’m hoping it hypnotizes folks into listening to the rest of the album.

Apparently, some of these songs were intended for a not-to-happen Butthole Surfers album. Can you briefly fill us in on that? Well.. I was very much looking forward to creating with Gibby, Paul and King again. I thought we had one more album left and would’ve been a nice way to cap my times with them. It didn’t happen and I decided to use my songs for this album as Paul did the same with his. I was lucky enough to have Paul contribute to some of these. I guess this was how it was supposed to work out. Side ‘Rotten’ is the side I was working on for that. Side ‘Ripe’ has one bass line I had in the 90’s I didn’t get to use with them back then and other songs that were written in the same spirit as I believe we had back then. The 2 digital download songs are live in the studio covers of songs I always wanted to record since I heard them. Basically, it all just sounds like me…

You're about to tour with Buzz of the Melvins- what is one fond or funny memory from your previous tour with the Melvins or Buzz? I am stoked for this run. I love Buzz and the whole big Melvins’ family. I am very grateful for the opportunity to be on the road with Buzz, Trevor, & Gareth. I have many fond memories of hanging with them.

One of my faves, since I don’t wear socks, is Coady asked me if I needed anything from the drug store.. no I didn’t say drugs.. I said grab me some odor eaters. Use em and throw em away.. anyways.. Coady came back with the goods and Buzz saw the transaction.. he looked at me and said ‘when someone offers you a breath mint, just take it’.

What was it like playing with Helios Creed? Hahahaha … where to start.. I’ll just say he has always been a guitar hero of mine. After playing with him, Paul, & Buzz, other guitar players are kinda boring. When you leave a Helios experience you will leave enlightened and confused.. also stoned.

Why did you choose 'Grow a pear' for your title? Is it a comment on being bold? A directive to get back to agriculture? Yes! Haha.. I grew up with eat a peach and yeah I think nowadays folks need to grow a pear.. no matter how one identifies. Also, we do need to get back to understanding how to make some food the way it’s supposed to happen but that’s a whole ‘nother interview.

DateCityVenue
August 1Pioneertown, CAPappy + Harriet’s
August 2San Diego, CACasbah
August 3Long Beach, CAAlex’s Bar
August 5Los Angeles, CALodge Room
August 6San Francisco, CAThe Chapel
August 7Sacramento, CAHarlow’s
August 9Portland, ORMississippi Studios
August 10Seattle, WANeumos
August 11Spokane, WAKnitting Factory Spokane
August 12Bozeman, MTThe ELM
August 14Salt Lake CITY, UTUrban Lounge
August 16Fort Collins, COAggie Theatre
August 17Denver, COBluebird Theater
August 19Omaha, NESlowdown
August 20Saint Paul, MNTurf Club
August 21Madison, WIHigh Noon Saloon
August 22Chicago, ILSubterranean
August 23St. Louis, MOOld Rock House
August 24Louisville, KYHeadliners Music Hall
August 26Grand Rapids, MIThe Pyramid Scheme
August 27Detroit, MIThe Shelter
August 28Cleveland Heights, OHGrog Shop
August 29Columbus, OHThe Basement
August 30Bethlehem, PAMusikfest Café at the ArtsQuest Center
August 31Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Music Hall
September 1Jersey City, NJWhite Eagle Hall
September 3Cambridge, MAThe Sinclair
September 4Brooklyn, NYMusic Hall of Williamsburg
September 5Hamden, CTSpace Ballroom
September 6Baltimore, MDOttobar
September 7Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts
September 9Charlottesville, VAThe Southern Café & Music Hall
September 10Carrboro, NCCat’s Cradle / Back Room
September 11Charlotte, NCVisulite Theatre
September 12Athens, GA40 Watt Club
September 13Atlanta, GAThe Masquerade / Hell Stage
September 14Nashville, TNExit In
September 16Birmingham, ALSaturn
September 17New Orleans, LASiberia
September 18Baton Rouge, LAVarsity Theatre
September 20Houston, TXHouse of Blues / Bronze Peacock
September 21Austin, TXAntone’s
September 22Dallas, TXHouse of Blues / Cambridge Room
September 25Tucson, AZ191 Toole
September 26Phoenix, AZThe Rebel Lounge