Thou announce new album, share "I Feel Nothing When You Cry”

Thou have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Umbilical and will be out on May 31 via Sacred Bones. The band has also released a new song called “I Feel Nothing When You Cry”. Thou will be playing a handful of US shows including a benefit for Palestine in New Orleans on April 13. The band will also be playing in Australia and New Zealand with Full of Hell in August. Thou released Hightower in 2021 and released their collaborative album with Emma Ruth Rundle called May Our Chambers Be Full in 2020. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.