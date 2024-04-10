Thou announce new album, share "I Feel Nothing When You Cry”

Thou
by

Thou have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Umbilical and will be out on May 31 via Sacred Bones. The band has also released a new song called “I Feel Nothing When You Cry”. Thou will be playing a handful of US shows including a benefit for Palestine in New Orleans on April 13. The band will also be playing in Australia and New Zealand with Full of Hell in August. Thou released Hightower in 2021 and released their collaborative album with Emma Ruth Rundle called May Our Chambers Be Full in 2020. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.

Umbilical Tracklist

1 - Narcissist's Prayer

2 - Emotional Terrorist

3 - Lonely Vigil

4 - House of Ideas

5 - I Feel Nothing When You Cry

6 - Unbidden Guest

7 - I Return as Chained and Bound to You

8 - The Promise

9 - Panic Stricken, I Flee

10 - Siege Perilous

DateCityVenueDetails
Apr 13New Orleans, LAPalestine Benefit at Fred Hampton Free Store
May 04Providence, RIAS220
Jul 28New Orleans, LAThe Broadsidew/ The Body + Dis Fig and Nail Club
Sep 13-15Richmond, VAPersistent Vision Fest
Aug 14The ZooBrisbane, AUw/Full of Hell
Aug 15Mary’s UndergroundSydney, AUw/Full of Hell
Aug 16The BasoCanberra, AUw/Full of Hell
Aug 17Stay GoldMelbourne, AUw/Full of Hell
Aug 18Crown & AnchorAdelaide, AUw/Full of Hell
Aug 23Rolling StoneChristchurch, NZw/Full of Hell
Aug 24MeowWellington, NZw/Full of Hell
Aug 25GalatosAuckland, NZw/Full of Hell