Thou announce new album, share "I Feel Nothing When You Cry”

Thou have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Umbilical and will be out on May 31 via Sacred Bones. The band has also released a new song called “I Feel Nothing When You Cry”. Thou will be playing a handful of US shows including a benefit for Palestine in New Orleans on April 13. The band will also be playing in Australia and New Zealand with Full of Hell in August. Thou released Hightower in 2021 and released their collaborative album with Emma Ruth Rundle called May Our Chambers Be Full in 2020. Check out the song, tracklist, and dates below.
Umbilical Tracklist
1 - Narcissist's Prayer
2 - Emotional Terrorist
3 - Lonely Vigil
4 - House of Ideas
5 - I Feel Nothing When You Cry
6 - Unbidden Guest
7 - I Return as Chained and Bound to You
8 - The Promise
9 - Panic Stricken, I Flee
10 - Siege Perilous
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|Apr 13
|New Orleans, LA
|Palestine Benefit at Fred Hampton Free Store
|May 04
|Providence, RI
|AS220
|Jul 28
|New Orleans, LA
|The Broadside
|w/ The Body + Dis Fig and Nail Club
|Sep 13-15
|Richmond, VA
|Persistent Vision Fest
|Aug 14
|The Zoo
|Brisbane, AU
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 15
|Mary’s Underground
|Sydney, AU
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 16
|The Baso
|Canberra, AU
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 17
|Stay Gold
|Melbourne, AU
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 18
|Crown & Anchor
|Adelaide, AU
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 23
|Rolling Stone
|Christchurch, NZ
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 24
|Meow
|Wellington, NZ
|w/Full of Hell
|Aug 25
|Galatos
|Auckland, NZ
|w/Full of Hell