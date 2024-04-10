Shit Present announce new EP, share “Acting Tough”

by Em Moore
Shit Present have announced that they will be releasing a new EP. It is called Acting Tough and will be out digitally on April 26 (physical copies will ship on June 14) via Specialist Subject Records. The band has also released the title track. Shit Present will be playing Pouzza Fest in Montreal in May and released their album What Still Gets Me in 2023. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Acting Tough Tracklist
Acting Tough
Accident Prone
Winter Coat
About You
Long Way
Against It All