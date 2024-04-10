BONDBREAKR and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced US tour dates together for May. The tour is called No Genres, No Pants and will kick off in Austin, Texas on May 8. BONDBREAKR released Exile in 2023 and will be touring the US later this month. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards released their album With a Vengeance in 2021. Check out the dates below.