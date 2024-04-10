BONDBREAKR / Hans Gruber and The Die Hards (US)

BONDBREAKR / Hans Gruber and The Die Hards (US)
by Tours

BONDBREAKR and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced US tour dates together for May. The tour is called No Genres, No Pants and will kick off in Austin, Texas on May 8. BONDBREAKR released Exile in 2023 and will be touring the US later this month. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards released their album With a Vengeance in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 08The Lost WellAustin, TX
May 09GrowlArlington, TX
May 10Barkingham PalaceTulsa, OK
May 11Maxine’sHot Springs, AR
May 12CXRMurfreesboro, TN
May 14BuzzbinAkron, OH
May 16KingslandBrooklyn, NY
May 17SPI FestWindsor, CT
May 19The Rusty NailArdmore, PA
May 20Pie ShopWashington, DC
May 21DiveRichmond, VA
May 22Rabbit HoleCharlotte, NC
May 23True Story BrewingBirmingham, AL
May 24Saturn BarNew Orleans, LA
May 25The EndHouston, TX