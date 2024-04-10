BONDBREAKR and Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced US tour dates together for May. The tour is called No Genres, No Pants and will kick off in Austin, Texas on May 8. BONDBREAKR released Exile in 2023 and will be touring the US later this month. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards released their album With a Vengeance in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 08
|The Lost Well
|Austin, TX
|May 09
|Growl
|Arlington, TX
|May 10
|Barkingham Palace
|Tulsa, OK
|May 11
|Maxine’s
|Hot Springs, AR
|May 12
|CXR
|Murfreesboro, TN
|May 14
|Buzzbin
|Akron, OH
|May 16
|Kingsland
|Brooklyn, NY
|May 17
|SPI Fest
|Windsor, CT
|May 19
|The Rusty Nail
|Ardmore, PA
|May 20
|Pie Shop
|Washington, DC
|May 21
|Dive
|Richmond, VA
|May 22
|Rabbit Hole
|Charlotte, NC
|May 23
|True Story Brewing
|Birmingham, AL
|May 24
|Saturn Bar
|New Orleans, LA
|May 25
|The End
|Houston, TX