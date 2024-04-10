The Iron Roses announce record release show

The Iron Roses have announced that they will be holding a show to celebrate their recently released self-titled album. The show is called “Raising Hell, Raising Hope” and will take place on April 26 at Spaceboy in Wilmington, D. The show will also be live-streamed. The show will feature the band performing their self-titled album acoustically along with “campfire-style storytelling and interviews”. Tickets for both the in-person show and the livestream are available now.