Dollar Signs announce spring tour dates (US and Canada)

Dollar Signs
by Tours

Dollar Signs have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this spring. The tour will start on May 16 in Toronto and includes stops at Pouzza Fest, Jorts Fest, No Earbuds Fest, and Pug Fest. Dollar Signs released their album Legend Tripping in 2023. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
May 16Bar OrwellToronto, ON
May 17Pouzza FestMontreal, QC
May 18AlchemyProvidence, RI
May 19Bar FredaQueens, NY
May 20Luigi’s MansionPhiladelphia, PA
May 21Mr. Roboto ProjectPittsburgh, PA
Jun 01Jorts FestNashville, TN
Jun 14Che CafeSan Diego, CA
Jun 15No Earbuds FestPomona, CA
Jun 16924 GilmanBerkeley, CA
Jun 18Secret location - Ask a punk!Portland, OR
Jun 19The FunhouseSeattle, WA
Jun 30Pug FestDetroit, MI