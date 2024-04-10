Dollar Signs have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this spring. The tour will start on May 16 in Toronto and includes stops at Pouzza Fest, Jorts Fest, No Earbuds Fest, and Pug Fest. Dollar Signs released their album Legend Tripping in 2023. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 16
|Bar Orwell
|Toronto, ON
|May 17
|Pouzza Fest
|Montreal, QC
|May 18
|Alchemy
|Providence, RI
|May 19
|Bar Freda
|Queens, NY
|May 20
|Luigi’s Mansion
|Philadelphia, PA
|May 21
|Mr. Roboto Project
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Jun 01
|Jorts Fest
|Nashville, TN
|Jun 14
|Che Cafe
|San Diego, CA
|Jun 15
|No Earbuds Fest
|Pomona, CA
|Jun 16
|924 Gilman
|Berkeley, CA
|Jun 18
|Secret location - Ask a punk!
|Portland, OR
|Jun 19
|The Funhouse
|Seattle, WA
|Jun 30
|Pug Fest
|Detroit, MI