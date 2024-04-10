Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
Smoking Popes and The Dopamines have announced a handful of US shows together for June. Smoking Popes released their album Into the Agony in 2018. The Dopamines will be releasing a new album later this year and released their album Tales of Interest in 2017. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|June 6
|Hamtramck, MI
|Smalls
|June 7
|Morgantown, WV
|123 Pleasant St.
|June 8
|Croydan, PA
|Neshaminy Creek Brewing
|June 9
|Cleveland, OH
|Mahalls