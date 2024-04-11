by Em Moore
Angel Du$t and End It have announced a handful of US shows together. The shows will take place in May and June. Both bands will also be supporting Drain on their upcoming tour which begins in May. Angel Du$t released YAK: A Collection of Truck Songs in 2021 and will be touring touring Europe and the UK starting in late June. End It released Unpleasant Living in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|May 29
|Dirty Dungarees
|Columbus, OH
|Jun 10
|Club Congress
|Tuscon, AZ
|Jun 12
|Casbah
|San Diego, CA