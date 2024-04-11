Listen to the new album and read a track-by-track breakdown by Garden Home!

Today we are extremely excited to bring you the premiere of the new album by Milwaukee-based post-hardcore band Garden Home ! The album is self-titled and features ripping eight tracks including their three previously released singles “The Worst of It”, “Past Life”, and “Not Today”. We caught up with the band to hear what went into creating each track and the meaning behind each song. Garden Home will be out everywhere on April 12 (tomorrow!) via Thumbs Up Records and you can pre-save it right here . Listen to the album and read the track-by-track breakdown below!

<a href="https://gardenhome.bandcamp.com/album/garden-home">Garden Home by Garden Home</a>

Garden Home Track-By-Track Breakdown ”Right by Me”

While “Right By Me” is the opening track on the record, it was actually one of the last songs we had written during the recording process. Originally, this song sounded completely different and we ended up scrapping everything but the opening riff. The lyrics are about all the ways you try to show up and be what someone needs but fall short because you are so wrapped up in your own B.S. Sometimes all you can do is worry about and support yourself through hardship – and that’s okay.

”Hot Water / Cold Hands”

”Hot Water / Cold Hands” refers to that feeling of burning when you run ice-cold hands under even mildly warm water. I remember experiencing this as a kid and considering it a challenge to keep my hands under the water as they acclimated to the warmth. Lyrically, this song is about being who you want to be despite small-minded people telling you to fall in line. As Tyler the Creator once said, “You shouldn’t live your life like your nuance is a nuisance.”

”Grim”

This was the second song written for the record and was a strong contender for a future single when we were putting together the tracklist. “Grim” is admittedly about a friend of mine who took his own life in the summer of 2020. Having never lost a friend that way before, it was an eye-opening experience. I remember thinking, “Damn, he chose to never see beautiful skies or sing along with his friends ever again.” I use those thoughts now as a reason to carry on in my own life in his memory. The audio clip at the end is his voice – leaving behind a message that literally and metaphorically cannot be answered.

”The Worst of It”

This was the second single on the record, and we felt like it captured a lot of what the record overall has to offer: blistering riffs, anthemic choruses, and a dynamic finish. We explore the challenges in life and the unhealthy ways we cope, and in the end, there’s a call to action. The lyrics present the idea that maybe we need to experience the hardest and worst times to truly appreciate the good in our lives. Cody Ratley (of Shamewave and World I Hate), who recorded, mixed, and produced the album, layered choral-like vocals underneath one section – which makes the album version slightly different than the single version.

”Past Life”

This song originally was just a single we wrote in 2023 but became the track that paved the way for our full-length album. It was also our first release through our label Thumbs Up Records. “Past Life” is a song we like to leave open-ended lyrically, but ultimately it's an exploration of how we face hardships in our lives – specifically suicidal ideations. While these low points are extremely difficult, we persevere through the hard times to see that life gets better again. Mistakes and traumas are part of us, but we are not them.

”Imposter”

“Imposter” is such a different song on the record – it doesn’t have much ambient space, and essentially serves as a diss track on an otherwise growth-focused album. Musically, it’s a bit poppier, aligning with bands like Basement or Balance and Composure, but still has its angular moments too. A lot of the songs on the record possess some sort of call to action. “Imposter” urges you to do one thing – don’t be a fuckin’ liar.

”Not Today”

Arguably one of the heaviest songs on the record, “Not Today” possesses some inherent urgency while pushing and pulling between crushing riffs and dreamy soundscapes. It's about having someone in your life who shows you grace and patience and wanting to do the same for them but not being able to get out of your own way. “Not Today” is about the frustrations of wanting to do and be better for someone and still messing up. As the title suggests, we’ll try again tomorrow. It’s also the first and only Garden Home song to feature blast beats – officially making us a “heavy” band.

”False Spring”

This was also one of the last songs written for the record, and we immediately knew it had to be the closing track. We had six of the eight tracks written and recorded and were feeling the pressure to finish two more. Instead of quickly hashing out some throwaway tracks, we ended up writing our favorite track. I had been sitting on some lyrics that I was really excited about and was waiting for a special track to apply them to. This song naturally fell into place in a lot of ways, and it’s the only song on the record that wasn’t recorded to a click all the way through which I feel gives it an even more organic feeling. The lyrics are about a genuine anxiety I’ve had – that things won’t bloom again in spring and will stay dead permanently. From there, it explores the changing of seasons and the weight that change usually brings with it. The final sentiment is one I felt throughout the writing and recording process – I am so genuinely thankful to have this time on Earth to do what I love most. One of those things is writing and performing meaningful music with my friends.