Alex Bleeker and Luke Pyenson to release book ft stories from Bob Mould, Steve of PUP, more

Alex Bleeker, the bassist for Real Estate, has announced that he will be releasing his first book. The book is called Taste in Music: Eating On Tour with Indie Musicians and was written with food and travel writer Luke Pyenson who used to play in Frankie Cosmos. The book features stories from musicians including Bob Mould, Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, The Beths, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, Steve Sladkowski of PUP, Stephanie Philips of Big Joanie, and more. The description of the book reads,
”In addition to meditations about eating on tour, Pyenson and Bleeker have gathered illuminating and thought-provoking stories that take place on five continents, in private homes and street-side stalls, in temples of fine dining and in actual temples, backstage and in the van, early morning and late at night. Stories that deal with the best parts of touring: meaningful cultural exchange, hospitality-induced euphoria, and the opportunity to build relationships around the world. And the worst: loneliness, exhaustion, estrangement from family and friends, struggles with disordered eating, and unsteady access to medical care.”
It will be out on September 24 via Chronicle Books. See the full list of artists involved below.
Taste In Music Complete List of Featured Stories
Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes)
Natalie Mering (Weyes Blood)
Mark Ibold (Pavement)
John Gourley (Portugal. The Man)
Chris Frantz (Talking Heads)
Eric Slick (Dr. Dog)
Amelia Meath (Sylvan Esso)
Kevin Morby
Brian Weitz (Animal Collective)
Bob Mould (Hüsker Dü)
Dawn Richard
Devendra Banhart
Andy Cabic (Vetiver)
Greta Kline (Frankie Cosmos)
The Beths
Gus Lobban (Kero Kero Bonito)
Steve Sladkowski (PUP)
Sasami Ashworth (SASAMI)
Meg Duffy (Hand Habits)
Sadie Dupuis (Speedy Ortiz)
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith
Stephanie Phillips (Big Joanie)
Sen Morimoto
Juan Wauters
Cadien Lake James (Twin Peaks)
Lily Chait (private chef for Phoebe Bridgers and boygenius)
Adam Schatz (Japanese Breakfast; Landlady)
Michael Stern
Cheetie Kumar (The Cherry Valence, Birds of Avalon, co-owner of Kings and chef/owner of Ajja)
Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang (Galaxie 500, Damon & Naomi)
André Gomes (promoter)
Ethan Bassford (Ava Luna)
Cole Furlow (Dead Gaze; Dent May)
Chuck Hughes and Danny Smiles (chefs)
Nick Farkas
Nick Harris (All Dogs)
Shannon Logan (promoter)
Chantal Masson (promoter)
Hicham Bouhasse (Imarhan)
Sebastian Modak (Infinity Girl)
Hermon Mehari
Jc Cairns (Martha) and Ruby Tandoh