Alex Bleeker and Luke Pyenson to release book ft stories from Bob Mould, Steve of PUP, more

Alex Bleeker, the bassist for Real Estate, has announced that he will be releasing his first book. The book is called Taste in Music: Eating On Tour with Indie Musicians and was written with food and travel writer Luke Pyenson who used to play in Frankie Cosmos. The book features stories from musicians including Bob Mould, Chris Frantz of Talking Heads and Tom Tom Club, The Beths, Sadie Dupuis of Speedy Ortiz, Steve Sladkowski of PUP, Stephanie Philips of Big Joanie, and more. The description of the book reads,



”In addition to meditations about eating on tour, Pyenson and Bleeker have gathered illuminating and thought-provoking stories that take place on five continents, in private homes and street-side stalls, in temples of fine dining and in actual temples, backstage and in the van, early morning and late at night. Stories that deal with the best parts of touring: meaningful cultural exchange, hospitality-induced euphoria, and the opportunity to build relationships around the world. And the worst: loneliness, exhaustion, estrangement from family and friends, struggles with disordered eating, and unsteady access to medical care.”

It will be out on September 24 via Chronicle Books. See the full list of artists involved below.