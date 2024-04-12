Check out the new video by Radar!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Radar!

Brooklyn's Radar frikkin pops! The band kciks out super high energy snappers that sound like if the Ramones and Blondie decided to form a power pop band! On "Doesn't Matter," The speeds forward with bouncy riffs, catchy lyrics, and also there is car crash style guitar solo. The whole thing is less than two minutes, so you know it is good.

You can pre-order the new record right here and check out the video below below, right now!