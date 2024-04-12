IDLES have announced opening bands for their upcoming North American, European and UK tour dates. Angelica Garcia, Ekko Astral, English Teacher, Ganser, Protomartyr, and The Walkmen will be joining them on select dates. Angelica Garcia, Battles, Chalk, Genesis Owusu, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, and Willie J. Healey will be joining on select dates. IDLES released their album TANGK earlier this year. Check out the updated dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|May 02
|PNE Forum
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Protomartyr
|May 03
|PNE Forum
|Vancouver, BC
|w/Protomartyr
|May 04
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/Protomartyr
|May 05
|Roseland Theater
|Portland, OR
|w/Protomartyr
|May 07
|Paramount Theatre
|Seattle, WA
|w/Protomartyr
|May 08
|Paramount Theatre
|Seatlle, WA
|w/Protomartyr
|Mau 10
|Fox Theater
|Oakland, CA
|w/Protomartyr
|May 11
|The Warfield
|San Francisco, CA
|w/Protomartyr
|May 13
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Protomartyr
|May 14
|Hollywood Palladium
|Los Angeles, CA
|w/Protomartyr
|May 15
|Brooklyn Bowl
|Las Vegas, NV
|w/Protomartyr
|May 17
|The Union
|Salt Lake City, UT
|w/Ganser
|May 18
|The Mission Ballroom
|Denver, CO
|w/Ganser
|May 19
|Boulder Theater
|Boulder, CO
|w/Ganser
|May 21
|Moody Amphitheater
|Austin, TX
|w/Ganser
|May 22
|White Oak Music Hall
|Houston, TX
|w/Ganser
|May 23
|South Side Ballroom
|Dallas, TX
|w/Ganser
|Jun 10
|Revolution Live
|Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|w/Ekko Astral
|Jun 11
|House of Blues Orlando
|Orlando, FL
|w/Ekko Astral
|Jun 13
|The Fillmore
|New Orleans, LA
|w/Ekko Astral
|Jul 12
|Castle
|Cardiff, UK
|w/Sprints, Angelica Garcia
|Jul 13
|The Piece Hall
|Halifax, UK
|w/Sprints, Angelica Garcia
|Jul 20
|Dreamland
|Margate, UK
|w/Genesis Owusu, Angelica Garcia
|Jul 21
|The Wyldes
|Cornwall, UK
|w/Genesis Owusu, Angelica Garcia
|Sep 14
|Rabbit Rabbit
|Asheville, NC
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 15
|Tabernacle
|Atlanta, GA
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 18
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
|Chicago, IL
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 20
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|Toronto, ON
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 21
|Mtelus
|Montreal, QC
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 22
|Mtelus
|Montreal, QC
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 24
|Roadrunner
|Boston, MA
|w/English Teacher
|Sep 27
|Forest Hills Stadium
|New York, NY
|w/The Walkmen
|Oct 01
|Guanamor Teatro Estudio
|Guadalajara, MX
|w/Angelica Garcia
|Oct 02
|Showcenter Complex
|Monterrey, MX
|w/Angelica Garcia
|Oct 04
|Pepsi Centre
|Mexico City, MX
|w/Angelica Garcia
|Nov 16
|The Telegraph Building
|Belfast, NI
|w/Chalk
|Nov 17
|The Telegraph Building
|Belfast, NI
|w/Chalk
|Nov 19
|3Olympia Theatre
|Dublin, IE
|w/Chalk
|Nov 20
|3Olympia Theatre
|Dublin, IE
|w/Chalk
|Nov 23
|OVO Hydro
|Glasgow, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Nov 24
|O2 City Hall
|Newcastle, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Nov 25
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Nov 26
|Rock City
|Nottingham, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Nov 29
|Alexandra Palace
|London, UK
|w/Willie J Healey, Lambrini Girls
|Nov 30
|Alexandra Palace
|London, UK
|w/Battles, Lambrini Girls
|Dec 01
|The Brighton Centre
|Brighton, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Dec 03
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Dec 04
|O2 Academy
|Birmingham, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Dec 06
|O2 Apollo
|Manchester, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Dec 07
|O2 Apollo
|Manchester, UK
|w/Willie J Healey
|Dec 08
|O2 Apollo
|Manchester, UK
|w/Willie J Healey