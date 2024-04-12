Protomartyr, Ekko Astral, Ganser, Lambrini Girls, more added to IDLES tour (North America, EU, UK)

Idles
by Tours

IDLES have announced opening bands for their upcoming North American, European and UK tour dates. Angelica Garcia, Ekko Astral, English Teacher, Ganser, Protomartyr, and The Walkmen will be joining them on select dates. Angelica Garcia, Battles, Chalk, Genesis Owusu, Lambrini Girls, Sprints, and Willie J. Healey will be joining on select dates. IDLES released their album TANGK earlier this year. Check out the updated dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
May 02PNE ForumVancouver, BCw/Protomartyr
May 03PNE ForumVancouver, BCw/Protomartyr
May 04Roseland TheaterPortland, ORw/Protomartyr
May 05Roseland TheaterPortland, ORw/Protomartyr
May 07Paramount TheatreSeattle, WAw/Protomartyr
May 08Paramount TheatreSeatlle, WAw/Protomartyr
Mau 10Fox TheaterOakland, CAw/Protomartyr
May 11The WarfieldSan Francisco, CAw/Protomartyr
May 13Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CAw/Protomartyr
May 14Hollywood PalladiumLos Angeles, CAw/Protomartyr
May 15Brooklyn BowlLas Vegas, NVw/Protomartyr
May 17The UnionSalt Lake City, UTw/Ganser
May 18The Mission BallroomDenver, COw/Ganser
May 19Boulder TheaterBoulder, COw/Ganser
May 21Moody AmphitheaterAustin, TXw/Ganser
May 22White Oak Music HallHouston, TXw/Ganser
May 23South Side BallroomDallas, TXw/Ganser
Jun 10Revolution LiveFt. Lauderdale, FLw/Ekko Astral
Jun 11House of Blues OrlandoOrlando, FLw/Ekko Astral
Jun 13The FillmoreNew Orleans, LAw/Ekko Astral
Jul 12CastleCardiff, UKw/Sprints, Angelica Garcia
Jul 13The Piece HallHalifax, UKw/Sprints, Angelica Garcia
Jul 20DreamlandMargate, UKw/Genesis Owusu, Angelica Garcia
Jul 21The WyldesCornwall, UKw/Genesis Owusu, Angelica Garcia
Sep 14Rabbit RabbitAsheville, NCw/English Teacher
Sep 15TabernacleAtlanta, GAw/English Teacher
Sep 18Byline Bank Aragon BallroomChicago, ILw/English Teacher
Sep 20Coca-Cola ColiseumToronto, ONw/English Teacher
Sep 21MtelusMontreal, QCw/English Teacher
Sep 22MtelusMontreal, QCw/English Teacher
Sep 24RoadrunnerBoston, MAw/English Teacher
Sep 27Forest Hills StadiumNew York, NYw/The Walkmen
Oct 01Guanamor Teatro EstudioGuadalajara, MXw/Angelica Garcia
Oct 02Showcenter ComplexMonterrey, MXw/Angelica Garcia
Oct 04Pepsi CentreMexico City, MXw/Angelica Garcia
Nov 16The Telegraph BuildingBelfast, NIw/Chalk
Nov 17The Telegraph BuildingBelfast, NIw/Chalk
Nov 193Olympia TheatreDublin, IEw/Chalk
Nov 203Olympia TheatreDublin, IEw/Chalk
Nov 23OVO HydroGlasgow, UKw/Willie J Healey
Nov 24O2 City HallNewcastle, UKw/Willie J Healey
Nov 25Rock CityNottingham, UKw/Willie J Healey
Nov 26Rock CityNottingham, UKw/Willie J Healey
Nov 29Alexandra PalaceLondon, UKw/Willie J Healey, Lambrini Girls
Nov 30Alexandra PalaceLondon, UKw/Battles, Lambrini Girls
Dec 01The Brighton CentreBrighton, UKw/Willie J Healey
Dec 03O2 AcademyBirmingham, UKw/Willie J Healey
Dec 04O2 AcademyBirmingham, UKw/Willie J Healey
Dec 06O2 ApolloManchester, UKw/Willie J Healey
Dec 07O2 ApolloManchester, UKw/Willie J Healey
Dec 08O2 ApolloManchester, UKw/Willie J Healey