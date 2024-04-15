HWM, Bouncing Souls, Streetlight, Fucked Up, Mean Jeans, Ted Leo, Superchunk to play Fest

by John Gentile
Fest has released its first wave announcement. A bunch of bands are playing and a bunch are doing full album sets. Hot Water Music is doing a 30th anniversary set. Bounncing Souls are palying four albums across two different sets. Joyce Manor is playing Never Hungover Again, Ted Leo and Pharmacists are doing shake the Sheets. Big D and the Kids table are doing Good luck. Other bands palying include Superchunk, Matt and Kim, Mean Jeans, A wilhelm scream, The Flatliners, The copyrights, fucked up, cursive, bad cop/bad cop, riverboat gamblers, and a bunch more. Chris Gethard is also doing comedy. More bands will be announce in the coming months. Fest 22 is October 25-27 in Gainesville, Florida.