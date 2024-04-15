Bob Vylan have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. They will be hitting the road starting in September and running into October. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun earlier this month. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 24
|Baby’s All Right
|Brooklyn, NY
|Sep 26
|Louder Than Life
|Louisville, KY
|Sep 28
|Bar Le Ritz PDB
|Montreal, QC
|Sep 29
|Velvet Underground
|Toronto, ON
|Oct 01
|Subterranean
|Chicago, IL
|Oct 05
|Marquis Theater
|Denver, CO
|Oct 08
|High Dive
|Seattle, WA
|Oct 10
|Mission Theater
|Portland, OR
|Oct 13
|Aftershock Festival
|Sacramento, CA
|Oct 15
|The Roxy Theatre
|Los Angeles, CA