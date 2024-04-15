Bob Vylan announce fall tour dates (US and Canada)

Bob Vylan
by Tours

Bob Vylan have announced tour dates for the US and Canada. They will be hitting the road starting in September and running into October. Bob Vylan released their album Humble As The Sun earlier this month. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
Sep 24Baby’s All RightBrooklyn, NY
Sep 26Louder Than LifeLouisville, KY
Sep 28Bar Le Ritz PDBMontreal, QC
Sep 29Velvet UndergroundToronto, ON
Oct 01SubterraneanChicago, IL
Oct 05Marquis TheaterDenver, CO
Oct 08High DiveSeattle, WA
Oct 10Mission TheaterPortland, OR
Oct 13Aftershock FestivalSacramento, CA
Oct 15The Roxy TheatreLos Angeles, CA