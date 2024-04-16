Mannequin Pussy, Ted Leo, Downtown Boys, Babehoven, more on 'Musicians For A Free Palestine' comp

“We aim to take a stand against the genocide in Gaza. We believe Palestine will be free and we are committed to using our voices and platform to uplift this future.”

Maya Bon of Babehoven , Andy Molholt of Speedy Ortiz , and Raquel Denis have organized a compilation album called Musicians for a Free Palestine . Speaking about the album, they said,

Musicians for a Free Palestine Tracklist

Alec André Ruvalcaba - La Flor

Alex and the Moondaze - The River

Ali Dineen - What is Peace

Ava Luna - Gloria’s

Babehoven - The Things That You Do

bobbie - In a Dream

Bong Wish - In the Sun (Live at Deep Thoughts)

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive (chez Skerik)

Cazo - Volcan

Cheery - 90210 Poster

Chelsey Lee Trejo - Liberation

Deerhoof - Momentary Art of Soul! (live)

Diners - Wait for It

Dougie Poole - Lived My Whole Life Last Nite (demo)

Downtown Boys - Fotos y Recuerdos (demo w/ intro)

Droll - Letting

Dylan Baldi - Jammer Has to Lie Completely

Elvis Perkins - Red Song

Eric Slick - Hesitation

Fat Tony - Last Call

Faustina Masigat - Different Than Before (demo)

Finom - Is Anything Wrong

Foyer Red - Cheat!

Frances Chang - Talking

Frankie Cosmos - A Shit Show

Friendship - Dusky

Fuck U Pay Us - Energy Shifts

GABI Jr. - Swelling

Grocer - Mountain Home

H. Kink - Make Noise

hemlock - If I Could Only Fly

Holy Wave - The NCD

Horse Jumper of Love - The Idiot (demo)

Johanna Warren - I’d Be Orange (demo)

Karima Walker - Earth Mover

Katie Von Schleicher - Get it Right

Kristine Leschper - All My Trials

Little Mazarn, hemlock, Felt Out - Endless War

Locate S,1 - Castle Wars

Los Esplifs - Untitled

Lu Coy & Tyler Holmes - Time After Time (Margaret Whiting, 1947)

MaeMae - Slowtruck

Mannequin Pussy - Romantic

Marem Ladson - Song to the Siren

Mattea Fields - Sunbird

Mia Joy - Empty Words

Mother Juniper - Lemon Song

Music for Connection - Pampas

Paradise - Aching Mind

Pijama Piyama - Se Rompió La Salsa

Pirámides - Sol que Llueve

Raavi - Second Thoughts (demo)

Raquel Denis - Anything I Kiss

Remember Sports - Haha

Ricky, Truly - Backlash

Runnner - Brightness

Sean Avery Medlin (Prod. Más Uno) - I Am, I Be

Shamir - Comfortably Lie

Slow Pulp - Here Comes the Rain Again

Sonido Gallo Negro - Yanga

Sour Widows - Tie Slow

SPANK - If I Was a Bot

Squirrel Flower - Finally Rain (live in St. Louis)

Stelth Ulvang - Money Means Nothing

Stone Jack Jones and Ziemba - In My Heart

Ted Leo - How Can I Tell You It's Not Fair

Female Gaze - Severance

The Housing Crisis - Be the Light

The Ophelias - Zero (demo)

Washer - Death of an Empire (Soft Rock)

Youbet - Horse