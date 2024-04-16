Mannequin Pussy, Ted Leo, Downtown Boys, Babehoven, more on 'Musicians For A Free Palestine' comp

by

Maya Bon of Babehoven, Andy Molholt of Speedy Ortiz, and Raquel Denis have organized a compilation album called Musicians for a Free Palestine. Speaking about the album, they said,

“We aim to take a stand against the genocide in Gaza. We believe Palestine will be free and we are committed to using our voices and platform to uplift this future.”

The album features over 70 artists including Mannequin Pussy, Ted Leo, Downtown Boys, Shamir, Slow Pulp, Remember Sports, Fuck U Pay Us, Diners, and many more. All of the proceeds from the comp will go to supply eSim cards to Gazans. The album is available on Bandcamp now and the artwork was created by Zoe Alexandra. See the tracklist below.

Musicians for a Free Palestine Tracklist

Alec André Ruvalcaba - La Flor

Alex and the Moondaze - The River

Ali Dineen - What is Peace

Ava Luna - Gloria’s

Babehoven - The Things That You Do

bobbie - In a Dream

Bong Wish - In the Sun (Live at Deep Thoughts)

Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive (chez Skerik)

Cazo - Volcan

Cheery - 90210 Poster

Chelsey Lee Trejo - Liberation

Deerhoof - Momentary Art of Soul! (live)

Diners - Wait for It

Dougie Poole - Lived My Whole Life Last Nite (demo)

Downtown Boys - Fotos y Recuerdos (demo w/ intro)

Droll - Letting

Dylan Baldi - Jammer Has to Lie Completely

Elvis Perkins - Red Song

Eric Slick - Hesitation

Fat Tony - Last Call

Faustina Masigat - Different Than Before (demo)

Finom - Is Anything Wrong

Foyer Red - Cheat!

Frances Chang - Talking

Frankie Cosmos - A Shit Show

Friendship - Dusky

Fuck U Pay Us - Energy Shifts

GABI Jr. - Swelling

Grocer - Mountain Home

H. Kink - Make Noise

hemlock - If I Could Only Fly

Holy Wave - The NCD

Horse Jumper of Love - The Idiot (demo)

Johanna Warren - I’d Be Orange (demo)

Karima Walker - Earth Mover

Katie Von Schleicher - Get it Right

Kristine Leschper - All My Trials

Little Mazarn, hemlock, Felt Out - Endless War

Locate S,1 - Castle Wars

Los Esplifs - Untitled

Lu Coy & Tyler Holmes - Time After Time (Margaret Whiting, 1947)

MaeMae - Slowtruck

Mannequin Pussy - Romantic

Marem Ladson - Song to the Siren

Mattea Fields - Sunbird

Mia Joy - Empty Words

Mother Juniper - Lemon Song

Music for Connection - Pampas

Paradise - Aching Mind

Pijama Piyama - Se Rompió La Salsa

Pirámides - Sol que Llueve

Raavi - Second Thoughts (demo)

Raquel Denis - Anything I Kiss

Remember Sports - Haha

Ricky, Truly - Backlash

Runnner - Brightness

Sean Avery Medlin (Prod. Más Uno) - I Am, I Be

Shamir - Comfortably Lie

Slow Pulp - Here Comes the Rain Again

Sonido Gallo Negro - Yanga

Sour Widows - Tie Slow

SPANK - If I Was a Bot

Squirrel Flower - Finally Rain (live in St. Louis)

Stelth Ulvang - Money Means Nothing

Stone Jack Jones and Ziemba - In My Heart

Ted Leo - How Can I Tell You It's Not Fair

Female Gaze - Severance

The Housing Crisis - Be the Light

The Ophelias - Zero (demo)

Washer - Death of an Empire (Soft Rock)

Youbet - Horse