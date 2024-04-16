Mannequin Pussy, Ted Leo, Downtown Boys, Babehoven, more on 'Musicians For A Free Palestine' comp

Maya Bon of Babehoven, Andy Molholt of Speedy Ortiz, and Raquel Denis have organized a compilation album called Musicians for a Free Palestine. Speaking about the album, they said,
“We aim to take a stand against the genocide in Gaza. We believe Palestine will be free and we are committed to using our voices and platform to uplift this future.”
The album features over 70 artists including Mannequin Pussy, Ted Leo, Downtown Boys, Shamir, Slow Pulp, Remember Sports, Fuck U Pay Us, Diners, and many more. All of the proceeds from the comp will go to supply eSim cards to Gazans. The album is available on Bandcamp now and the artwork was created by Zoe Alexandra. See the tracklist below.
Musicians for a Free Palestine Tracklist
Alec André Ruvalcaba - La Flor
Alex and the Moondaze - The River
Ali Dineen - What is Peace
Ava Luna - Gloria’s
Babehoven - The Things That You Do
bobbie - In a Dream
Bong Wish - In the Sun (Live at Deep Thoughts)
Cassandra Jenkins - Hard Drive (chez Skerik)
Cazo - Volcan
Cheery - 90210 Poster
Chelsey Lee Trejo - Liberation
Deerhoof - Momentary Art of Soul! (live)
Diners - Wait for It
Dougie Poole - Lived My Whole Life Last Nite (demo)
Downtown Boys - Fotos y Recuerdos (demo w/ intro)
Droll - Letting
Dylan Baldi - Jammer Has to Lie Completely
Elvis Perkins - Red Song
Eric Slick - Hesitation
Fat Tony - Last Call
Faustina Masigat - Different Than Before (demo)
Finom - Is Anything Wrong
Foyer Red - Cheat!
Frances Chang - Talking
Frankie Cosmos - A Shit Show
Friendship - Dusky
Fuck U Pay Us - Energy Shifts
GABI Jr. - Swelling
Grocer - Mountain Home
H. Kink - Make Noise
hemlock - If I Could Only Fly
Holy Wave - The NCD
Horse Jumper of Love - The Idiot (demo)
Johanna Warren - I’d Be Orange (demo)
Karima Walker - Earth Mover
Katie Von Schleicher - Get it Right
Kristine Leschper - All My Trials
Little Mazarn, hemlock, Felt Out - Endless War
Locate S,1 - Castle Wars
Los Esplifs - Untitled
Lu Coy & Tyler Holmes - Time After Time (Margaret Whiting, 1947)
MaeMae - Slowtruck
Mannequin Pussy - Romantic
Marem Ladson - Song to the Siren
Mattea Fields - Sunbird
Mia Joy - Empty Words
Mother Juniper - Lemon Song
Music for Connection - Pampas
Paradise - Aching Mind
Pijama Piyama - Se Rompió La Salsa
Pirámides - Sol que Llueve
Raavi - Second Thoughts (demo)
Raquel Denis - Anything I Kiss
Remember Sports - Haha
Ricky, Truly - Backlash
Runnner - Brightness
Sean Avery Medlin (Prod. Más Uno) - I Am, I Be
Shamir - Comfortably Lie
Slow Pulp - Here Comes the Rain Again
Sonido Gallo Negro - Yanga
Sour Widows - Tie Slow
SPANK - If I Was a Bot
Squirrel Flower - Finally Rain (live in St. Louis)
Stelth Ulvang - Money Means Nothing
Stone Jack Jones and Ziemba - In My Heart
Ted Leo - How Can I Tell You It's Not Fair
Female Gaze - Severance
The Housing Crisis - Be the Light
The Ophelias - Zero (demo)
Washer - Death of an Empire (Soft Rock)
Youbet - Horse