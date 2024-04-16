Candy Apple to release new album, share short film scored with three new tracks

Candy Apple
by

Candy Apple have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Comatose and will be out on May 17 via Convulse Records. The band has also released their short film called Total Control which features three new tracks - “Paralyzed”, “Pull The Plug”, and “Heaven’s Gate”. The film was directed by Cain Cox. Candy Apple released their EP World For Sale in 2022. Check out the video (which is age-restricted on YouTube), the songs, and the tracklist below.

Comatose Tracklist

Paralyzed

Pull The Plug

Heaven’s Gate

Afraid of Myself

Dying Artist, Dead Format

Amputate

Fractured

Self-Made American Man

Coma / Coda