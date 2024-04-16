Check out the new video by Death Pose!

Today, we are psyched to debut the new video by Death Pose!

Death Pose are from Chicago and they sound like it- and by that, we mean that they sound MEAN. The band draws from lumbering noise rock and the icy vision of early English post-punk for a low, slamming attack. The band's new video, "This time tomorrow," is the perfect introduction to the band. It starts with an astral drifting before the hammer comes down and smashes you back to earth and then underground.

Speaking to Punknews, Frontman/Guitarist Jason Thompson said "'This Time Tomorrow' is a song that almost didn't make the album. It was a purely acoustic idea that I was messing around with at home with the original thought of it being an album closer much in the way that bands like AFI (one of my all time favorites) often change the mood, instrumentation, and tone in the last track to act as a bit of an emotional bookend to their albums. The song initially felt like a bit of a sore thumb in our library of songs and we thought that maybe we'd play it at our album release show and if we need a set-filler song, but it's wild how much this song has grown on us as a group and has become a staple within our live set and I love playing it at our shows. It doesn't hurt that the rest of the band can go do a shot while I'm playing the first half by myself. I only ask that there's a pour of Fernet waiting for me at the end of the set."

You can pick up the band's new album, Midnight Society right here and see the video for "This time tomorrow," below, right now!