'Paralell Lines' and 'Dookie' added to National Recording Registry

Blondie's Paralell Lines and Green Day's Dookie have been added to the Library of Congress' National Recording Industry. As per the Registry, "Each year, the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress chooses 25 recordings showcasing the range and diversity of American recorded sound heritage in order to increase preservation awareness. The diversity of nominations received highlights the richness of the nation's audio legacy and underscores the importance of assuring the long-term preservation of that legacy for future generations." Currently, there are over 600 works on the National Recording Registry.

Some of the other titles added this year include Gene Autry's "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer," "rocket 88" by Jackie Brenston and His Delta Cats (considered by some to be the first rock n roll song ever), Surrealistic Pillow by Jefferson Airplane, "Ain't no sunshine" by Bill Withers, The Cars by the Cars, Arrival by Abba, “La-Di-Da-Di.” Doug E. Fresh and Slick Rick, Don't worry be happy by Bobby McFerrin, Ready to Die by Biggie, and Wide open spaces by Dixie Chicks.