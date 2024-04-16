Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Minneapolis-based ska punks Runaway Ricochet! The video is for their new song “Optimist” and was directed by Aaron Blaser. Speaking about the track lead vocalist Erik Saxton said,



”’Optimist’ is about the relationship between those who see the best in the world, and the people that take advantage of that goodwill. Personally speaking, I've had to be aware of becoming more jaded and not let it get the best of me. I think it's important to believe in people's general goodwill or intentions, just without the naivety of youth. I hope anyone who listens to the song gets a little mad for the times they were taken advantage of, but are also inspired by the idea that there are others out there who have gone through that strife.“

”Optimist” is on the band’s upcoming album Diminishing Returns which will be out on April 30 via Ska Punk International. Runaway Ricochet will also be touring the US including a performance at SPI Fest in May. Watch the video below!