Greg Ginn's Black Flag announces full USA 'First Four Years' tour

Greg Ginn's Black Flag have released the full tour dates for their First Four Years tour. The band will do all of The First four Years compilation and other hits. It follows a similarly themed My War tour. lack Flag 2024 includes founding member Greg Ginn, singer Mike Vallely who joined in 2013, bassist Austin Sears who joined in 2023, and drummer Charles Wiley who joined in 2022. The tour starts in San Francisco in Early May and runs through the entire summer, with the band hitting most major cities (and some minor ones) in USA. You can see the dates below.