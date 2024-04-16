Worriers cancel all upcoming May shows

Worriers have announced the cancellation of all shows they had scheduled for May, including their performance at Pouzza Fest. A statement posted on Instagram written by Lauren Denitzio reads,



"Worriers will no longer be playing the shows we had scheduled for May in order to prioritize my mental health. It became obvious to me that it would be a terrible idea to attempt the tour and in fairness to all involved, I’ve decided to take a beat to take care of myself.

I’m so grateful for the invitation to share a stage with Laura Jane Grace again and to return to Pouzza Fest. I hope that both can happen again one day when the time is right.

Thank you to everyone who has come out to see us over the past year. It means the world and I hope we get to see you all again soon.”